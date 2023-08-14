Carroll County teen dies in shooting

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Carroll County High School Student, according to a release.

The school district said the student passed away over the weekend. Officials went on to say that he would have started his junior year of high school on Wednesday.

The student was a member of the CCHS Panthers football team, an officer in FFA and a CCHS cheerleader.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

The CCHS campus and football field will be open to students on Monday, Aug. 14 starting at noon. Principal Amy Sutter said she wanted students to know they have a safe space to gather, grieve or just be.

Owen County Coroner Mark Garnett confirmed the victim of this shooting was Bryce Stewart.

According to a release from KSP Trooper Chad Johnson, police responded to a call shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday that the 16-year-old boy had been shot in the 3700 block of Squiresville Road in Owenton.

After a preliminary investigation by KSP and detectives at the scene, Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton, was arrested, KSP troopers said.

Officials say Stone is now detained in the Carroll County Detention Center and faces charges of second-degree manslaughter.

