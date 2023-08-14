Everyday Kentucky
Coal Miners in Harlan feel the effects of the industry changing

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The coal mining industry is changing because of many businesses’ choices to switch from coal to greener energy sources.

JRL Coal’s Coal Procurement and Quality Control Manager Tom Shepherd said miners must leave the mountains to find work as plants and mines close. Shepherd said that his worry is that as companies make the switch to other energy sources that the electric grid will not be able to keep up with the demand.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“These guys are really skilled and they’re so talented and when there’s no work in the mines for them and they’re good members of the community they’re leaving,” said Shepherd.

Mine Foreman Mikey Fuson said that working in the mines is something that he was raised on and that it is a way of life in the region.

“It’s hurt the livelihood and the whole way of life here in the mountains in eastern Kentucky,” he said.

Mark Hensley, Chief Electrician at JRL Coal’s Darby mine said that miners support many small businesses, and when mines close that affects the communities’ whole economy.

“It’s all family you might compete against each other but at some point or another we’ve all worked with each other and you get close, your families get close, your kids get close so yeah you feel a ripple effect,” he explained.

Those at JRL Coal said that the changes in the industry are going to start impacting more than just miners because so much of the region’s communities ae made up of miners.

“You’re losing people you can’t afford to lose in your community, that affects everyone, it’s just a ripple effect,” said Shepherd.

