Commonwealth of Kindness: Lexington Ronald McDonald House receives donation from Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Ronald McDonald House received a generous donation from Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives on Monday.

Co-op employees spent the entire month of July gathering donations, and the big dropoff was on Monday.

“This is the epitome of kindness in action, Ronald McDonald House Chief Philanthropy Chelsi McDonald said. “These are people who not only are giving from a corporate level, but individually, they take care of our families year after year and show up for people when they’re going through a hard time.”

The rain was coming down, but that didn’t slow down co-op employees.

“Each year when we do this, I hear a new story from someone who says oh, I had a relative who spent some time there. So it’s one of those heartwarming things that we get to do,” said Sha Phillips with Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives

They spent the morning dropping off a more than $12,000 donation.

“Which will benefit our families that are staying here at the house as well as our families receiving care and respite at Kentucky Children’s Hospital and through our dental mobile centered in hazard,” said McDonald.

The “wish list” drop-off consisted of cleaning supplies, snacks, ready-made meals and more.

“Our pantry shelves will be stocked, and that our families have one less thing to worry about,” McDonald said.

Co-op employees have given back to Ronald McDonald Houses in Lexington and Louisville.

“We volunteer three to four times a year. We’ll do landscaping for them, and then in Christmas, we go and decorate the two houses just to try to bring a little bit of cheer to the house guests,” said Phillips.

This is the goodness in the world. These are people that are coming together to support people that they don’t even know just because they want to make a difference in the world.”

