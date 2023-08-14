Everyday Kentucky
Contract utility lineman killed while working on LG&E lines identified

People have reported drastically higher LG&E bills this winter.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – LG&E says a contract line technician died while working electric service lines for the company.

In a statement, James Banner with Pike Electric, said the worker, who was employed by their company, was fatally injured Saturday afternoon while crews were doing restoration work at Preston Highway and Loretta St.

The worker has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Jameson Hall, 29, of Salyersville, Ky. Deputy corner Scott Russ says the manner of death is accidental and the cause is “consistent with a high voltage electrocution.”

Natasha Collins with LG&E said crews were working to repair damage in the Edgewood neighborhood following a line of storms that moved through the Louisville area earlier in the day.

“This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the contractor’s family and loved ones, as well to our employees, especially co-workers and emergency personnel who responded to the job site where the incident occurred,” Banner said. “We extend our sincerest condolences to all family members, co-workers and others touched by this tragedy. We have resources available to our employees to help them process and cope with this loss.

