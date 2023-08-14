Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Do Kentuckians have to worry about wildfires?

Kentucky Wildfires
Kentucky Wildfires(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Recently, Americans watched the luscious landscape of vegetation in Maui shift to ash - as wildfires ravaged the island. While the state of Hawaii is over 4,000 miles away - Wildfires can be a pressing issue across the U.S., even at home in the Bluegrass.

Dr. Jeff Stringer, Chairman of UK Department of Forestry and Wildlife, says, “We have a lot of human cost wildfires that occur in Eastern Kentucky, not exclusively - but they tend to be more there.”

In the past 10 years, the Division of Forestry for the State of Kentucky has reported that over 10,000 wildfires have burned in the state - damaging and wounding around 300,000 acres of Kentucky’s forests.

Stringer says, “You have no control over it, right? So it can burn with enough intensity to wound trees, kill large trees, those kind of things, and have a lot of negative consequences to it.”

Kentucky has two fire seasons - one in the fall, peaking in October, and one in the early spring, from February 15 through April 30. It is in these periods of the year we see favorable conditions for wildfires to start - focusing on low humidity and high winds.

“If it gets a little droughty or if we have several days of high wind, you know - real warm fall days with high wind - that top layer of leaves can be ignitable,” Dr. Stringer warns.

While causes for wildfires can be natural, in Kentucky - the majority of wildfires are man-made. According to the Division of Forestry, the leading causes of wildfires in the state are either debris burning or arson. Kentucky’s current forest protection laws include stiff penalties for intentionally setting a fire on land owned by another, including up to a $10,000 fine and potential imprisonment for five years.

So, while we approach another wildfire season here in the Bluegrass, it is important to remember proper procedures in order to best protect our forests.

For Maui, there is some hope in the ashes, according to Stringer-

”Mother nature has a way of reclaiming herself, you know? You’ve still got roots in the ground and all those kinds of things - they will sprout back. The forest will take care of itself.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested
Marcus Marshall
Police: Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking an Active Start to the Work Week
Lexington Police investigate a serious crash Sunday evening.
Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash

Latest News

People have reported drastically higher LG&E bills this winter.
Contract utility lineman killed while working on LG&E lines identified
Cody Dean
Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted 18-year-old
Experts say pedestrians being killed in crashes is a troubling trend, and it’s only getting...
Experts emphasize pedestrian safety after recent fatal crashes
Earlier this year, the FDA removed even more restrictions. What does that mean for local blood...
Good Question: Will the Kentucky Blood Center update their policies to allow more gay men to donate blood?