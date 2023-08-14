Everyday Kentucky
FCPS practicing bus routes to ensure smooth start

By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After delayed drop-offs in Jefferson County, school leaders in Fayette County are hoping to put parents at ease.

The Fayette County Public School District is just days away from the start of the school year.

Transportation officials want to reassure parents that their drivers are going to be prepared for the first day.

With more than 12,000 stops a day across the county, FCPS bus drivers are behind the wheel, practicing their routes and making the changes they see fit.

Todd Samuelson is a bus driver for FCPS and said he’s been driving the same route for four years.

“We service an elementary, high school, and a middle school. Today, I drove the routes to get familiar with any changes that were made,” Samuelson said.

Samuelson drives one of the 253 busses for the district, and he said practicing makes them more efficient.

For elementary students, they will have tags that help them navigate their bus.

“Their backpack will have a tag of a certain color. That is the bus they get on at the school. So, my color is purple and all my students from elementary will have a purple tag,” he said.

The Interim Director of Transportation, Kim Webb, has worked in the field for nearly three decades.

She said this year, they’re in good shape to start the school year.

“We’ve been smooth as a whole,” Webb said. “There’s always a little bit of timing issues out there, so the drivers have already reported that to the routing department. They’ll get them fixed hopefully by the first of the school year.”

One important message they want to get across to parents is that safety is their main priority.

Right now, they have a total of 288 employees and are only short ten bus drivers.

As the school year starts, they expect to fill more spots as more people get trained.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

