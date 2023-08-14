FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Talks About a Taste of September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our week is starting off with booming thunderstorms rolling across the state and some of these may be strong or severe. These storms are ahead of a September cold front that ushers in some awesome temps for the rest of the week.

Storms today come at us in waves from west to east and will bring a low-end severe threat to the region. The Storm Prediction Center continues to show a Marginal Risk to Slight Risk for much of the state.

Locally heavy rains will also be possible and this may cause local high water concerns.

The big news coming behind this system is the blast of September air. This is one deep trough for the middle of August.

That’s a very cool northwest wind kicking in tonight and Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday may not get out of the low and middle 70s in the north with mid and upper 70s elsewhere across the state.

Those same northwest wind will also bring wraparound clouds and scattered showers in here.

Lows by Wednesday and Thursday are deep into the 50s in many areas. There’s even an outside chance for a few of the cool valleys to reach the upper 40s. Highs Wednesday are mainly 75-80 with upper 70s and low 80s Thursday ahead of another cold front. This arrives Thursday night with a broken line of showers and storms and brings another shot of below normal temps by Friday into the weekend.

Highs steam toward 90 by early next week.

