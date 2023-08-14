Everyday Kentucky
Floyd County church calling on community to help rebuild after 2022 floods

The church members started to work on the building before realizing it was too expensive for their budget.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GARRETT, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 200 years, Stone Coal Old Regular Baptist Church has been a community-centered church in Floyd County. After the July 2022 floods, its open door is now at risk of permanently closing.

The church- established in 1808- was hit by floodwaters, with several feet of water seeping into the sanctuary. From destroyed subfloors to demolished exterior structures, soiled pews and gutted walls, the damage was extensive.

“It’s devastating to just walk in here and to see the damage that was done,” said Clenon Turner, whose family help found the church. ““The membership is small. So we had to slow down and find out what monies we could afford.”

Now, with not enough money and no other options, its members are hoping for help from the community and beyond.

“I hope to see this church- when I die- that that the church is still here functioning as a church,” said Turner. “When you lose something like this, it’s not only a loss of a building. It’s a loss of a lifetime.”

The church has not been used since the floods, forcing the members to take their monthly meeting at a different space. However, those involved are just anxious to get back into their home pews.

“It’s a building that’s been in this region for years and years. And the local people don’t want to see it destroyed, they want to see it repaired,” said Turner.

Turner said the people in the area have been important to the church and visa versa, so rebuilding is about the church and the community.

“That’s why I’m so interested in seeing the church rebuilt,” he said. “It’s part of life. It’s not just a building.”

He and others said cleaning out and building up is all about preserving the church and its mission for generations to come.

“I’ve seen it hit by three floods. And it’s my life,” said preacher Raymond Lawson. “I just hate to leave this old world with this church in the shape it is.”

An online fundraiser was established by Lawson’s daughter, Tonya Lawson Lafferty, and donations are accepted by mail at:

Stone Coal Old Regular Baptist Church

C/O Raymond Lawson

28 Lawson Drive Garrett, KY 41630

