Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms blow through before some much cooler air settles into Kentucky

Humidity comes down
Humidity comes down(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thunderstorms will increase across Kentucky today. Some of these could be strong to severe.

We are out ahead of a cold front and it is the stormy zone for us. A few storms could reach severe weather strength later today. There is another SLIGHT Risk of severe weather for the entire region. It appears that the primary threat will be the strong winds. However, some might feature large hail and even an isolated tornado is possible. Throw in the fact that some of these could produce heavy rain and we have ourselves a small flood risk.

Once this cold front clears Kentucky, we are in store for a really nice stretch of days. It will feel so much better around here. Highs will drop to the 70s and humidity takes a tumble. This airmass will be absolutely wonderful! It will stick around for the remainder of the week. You are looking at a little bit of September in the middle of August.

The weekend will try to show some heat but it’s nothing we can’t handle.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

