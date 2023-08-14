JJ Weaver named to Bednarik Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky senior outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is on the watch list for the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award, it was announced Monday by The Maxwell Football Club.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

The Louisville, Kentucky native, is a veteran leader for the Wildcats’ defense this season. After forgoing the 2022 NFL Draft, Wand returning to UK, Weaver is looking to build off a solid junior year that saw him play in 11 games, starting in eight. He totaled 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, a team-high 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, a team-high three fumble recoveries, a team-high tying two forced fumbles and a blocked kick in 2022.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 13, 2023, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 28, 2023. The winner of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

In 2018, UK defensive end Josh Allen was announced as the Bednarik winner, the school’s first, after emerging as one of the nation’s best pass rushers. He tabbed 88 tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss and broke UK’s single-season sacks record with 17, helping lead the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

The Wildcats begin the 2023 season on Sept. 2 in Kroger Field against Ball State.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.