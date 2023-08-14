Scott County has solid nucleus returning in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a transitional year in high school football with numerous schools changing districts, moving to a new class, or figuring out new opponents. One thing which hasn’t changed in Scott County is Jim McKee patrolling the sidelines. McKee begins his 27th season coaching the Cardinals program.

Scott County has had 15 seasons of ten or more wins under McKee’s watch and the Cards are coming off an appearance in the region finals.

“Our goal is not to be state champs,” said the veteran coach. “If our goal every year was to beat state champions, Scott County High School would be disappointed. We’ve won two state championships so 48 out of 50 years we had bad years? Last year we went 11-and-2 and had a great year. I think the goal is to maximize your team.”

As usual, the Cardinals defense will fly around the football blessed with speed.

Safety Paul Garner sees a lot of potential with this flock of Cardinals.” Granted, on the defense, we have eight out of eleven starters back. We lost a big piece with our nose guard, linebacker, and one of our cornerbacks, but those guys have been replaced. We’re working those guys in and we’re trying to build back to chemistry that with those guys that we already have with the other eight”

The Wing-T is the staple of the Redbirds attack and this year Scott County has returning Andrew Hickey at the controls for his third season as the starter. Behind Hickey will be the ground game of Fryman, Huguely, and Feickert. All that trio did was rush for more than 2,500 yards and 36 touchdowns. Everybody, to a degree, knows what’s coming.

“People keep saying that, but it just seems like time and time again that they still can’t stop it,” says running back Thomas Feickert. “You know we hide it so well they can’t stop the full back and then it opens up the sweep " You know they want to stack the box but we are able to pass it just enough to keep them spread out for the run and it’s really effective.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.