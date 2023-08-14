UK Men’s Basketball officially adds Zvonimir Ivisic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced Monday that the Wildcats had officially added Zvonimir Ivišić to the 2023-24 roster.

Ivišić, a 7-foot-2, 220-pound forward from Vitez, Croatia, is the ninth newcomer to come to Lexington this season, joining freshmen Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Joey Hart, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner and graduate transfer Tre Mitchell.

“I decided to come to Kentucky because it is the best spot in the U.S. for talented basketball players,” Ivišić said in a release from UK Athletics. “Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that has helped more players get to the NBA than anyone else.”

In Ivišić's latest game action, he averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the FIBA U20 European Championship for Croatia. He also shot 34% from 3-point range and averaged nearly 20 minutes a game.

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” Calipari said in a release. “Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture.”

For the past two seasons, Ivišić has been playing in Montenegro for SC Derby. He averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the Adriatic League. During the playoffs, Ivišić produced his best outing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against European League side Partizan.

