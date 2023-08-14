UK students welcomed back for new semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky freshmen are officially becoming wildcats this week.

College move-in began this weekend.

Thousands of University of Kentucky students are making the residence halls their homes as they move in with a warm welcome from UK staff.

Hundreds of UK faculty members are helping new Wildcats get settled in.

“We have 700 volunteers out there that come back year after year after year. And why? They feel like the University of Kentucky is their family,” said UK President Eli Capilouto.

President Capilouto was also helping, giving words of encouragement to the students as they took a big step in their lives.

“It really excites me to see people arrive filled with hope and expectations of us,” said Capilouto.

Capilouto believes that connecting with your community is a huge part of the college experience that can happen right outside your door.

“I think you should be connected, you know? Listen to everyone’s story you can find and share your story,” said Capilouto.

Fall of 2022 broke the record for the largest incoming freshman class that the University Of Kentucky had ever seen, with over 6000 students. But officials say another group of 6000+ will be moving in this year.

