Volunteers needed to review cases of children in foster care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Citizen Foster Care Review Board is seeking volunteers in 67 counties to review the cases of local children in foster care and make recommendations.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the state CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. More than 700 volunteers across the state serve as members of the Kentucky CFCRB.

Volunteers have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children, who are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse.

CFCRBs review the case of each child in foster care at least once every six months, as required by statute. In Fiscal Year 2022, volunteers reviewed 21,376 cases involving 12,947 children in out-of-home care.

The counties in need include: Anderson, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Boyd, Bracken, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Fulton, Grayson, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Harlan, Harrison, Hart, Hickman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, Knott, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, Mason, McCreary, McLean, Menifee, Muhlenberg, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Robertson, Trigg, Warren, Wayne, Webster and Wolfe.

Volunteers generally review cases one day a month, with time of day varying by board.

Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal record and Central Registry checks and complete six hours of initial training. Training takes place via two Zoom meetings and a self-paced program.

To apply and learn more, click here.

