Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Volunteers needed to review cases of children in foster care

Volunteers needed to help review cases of children in foster care.
Volunteers needed to help review cases of children in foster care.(Pixabay)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Citizen Foster Care Review Board is seeking volunteers in 67 counties to review the cases of local children in foster care and make recommendations.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the state CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. More than 700 volunteers across the state serve as members of the Kentucky CFCRB.

Volunteers have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children, who are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse.

CFCRBs review the case of each child in foster care at least once every six months, as required by statute. In Fiscal Year 2022, volunteers reviewed 21,376 cases involving 12,947 children in out-of-home care.

The counties in need include: Anderson, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Boyd, Bracken, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Fulton, Grayson, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Harlan, Harrison, Hart, Hickman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, Knott, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, Mason, McCreary, McLean, Menifee, Muhlenberg, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Robertson, Trigg, Warren, Wayne, Webster and Wolfe.

Volunteers generally review cases one day a month, with time of day varying by board.

Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal record and Central Registry checks and complete six hours of initial training. Training takes place via two Zoom meetings and a self-paced program.

To apply and learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested
At around 2:50 on Sunday morning, Lexington Police were dispatched to New Circle Road for a...
Lexington police investigate fatal collision
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking an Active Start to the Work Week
Lexington Police investigate a serious crash Sunday evening.
Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash

Latest News

Deadly shooting
Carroll County teen dies in shooting
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Humidity comes down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms blow through before some much cooler air settles into Kentucky
Students are excited for a new school year as they return to campus at Alice Lloyd College
Students move in at Alice Lloyd College