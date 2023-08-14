Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted 18-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in finding a southern Kentucky man.

Cody Dean just turned 18 years old, but he already has a lengthy criminal record.

In a strange twist, Dean was stabbed, but instead of being the victim, he is a suspect.

The crimes go back several months when police tell us that Dean had broken into a number of residences and that he had committed a number of felonies, including robbery. Most recently, and the most recent warrant for his arrest, police say he tried to burn down his grandmother’s home.

“Coming into his grandmother’s residence, he was stealing items. When she confronted him, he took the TV that he was trying to take, punched it, took it outside, then he set some items in the yard on fire,” said Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte.

Police say he looks just like a kid, but they say he is considered dangerous and he needs to be in custody. Police here in Kentucky say they are working with authorities in Tennessee because many of the crimes happened on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Police say after Dean was taken to a Tennessee hospital for treatment of two stab wounds, he left before police could take him into custody.

