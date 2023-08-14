Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Whitley Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted 18-year-old

Cody Dean
Cody Dean(Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in finding a southern Kentucky man.

Cody Dean just turned 18 years old, but he already has a lengthy criminal record.

In a strange twist, Dean was stabbed, but instead of being the victim, he is a suspect.

The crimes go back several months when police tell us that Dean had broken into a number of residences and that he had committed a number of felonies, including robbery. Most recently, and the most recent warrant for his arrest, police say he tried to burn down his grandmother’s home.

“Coming into his grandmother’s residence, he was stealing items. When she confronted him, he took the TV that he was trying to take, punched it, took it outside, then he set some items in the yard on fire,” said Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte.

Police say he looks just like a kid, but they say he is considered dangerous and he needs to be in custody. Police here in Kentucky say they are working with authorities in Tennessee because many of the crimes happened on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Police say after Dean was taken to a Tennessee hospital for treatment of two stab wounds, he left before police could take him into custody.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested
Marcus Marshall
Police: Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking an Active Start to the Work Week
Lexington Police investigate a serious crash Sunday evening.
Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash

Latest News

People have reported drastically higher LG&E bills this winter.
Contract utility lineman killed while working on LG&E lines identified
Experts say pedestrians being killed in crashes is a troubling trend, and it’s only getting...
Experts emphasize pedestrian safety after recent fatal crashes
Earlier this year, the FDA removed even more restrictions. What does that mean for local blood...
Good Question: Will the Kentucky Blood Center update their policies to allow more gay men to donate blood?
Thousands of University of Kentucky students are making the residence halls their homes as they...
UK students welcomed back for new semester