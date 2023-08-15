1 hurt in early morning Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Lexington.

Police got the call around 4:54 a.m.

They say they found one person with a gunshot wound on Creek Path Lane. That’s near the Scott County line.

The officer we spoke to could not confirm how badly the victim was hurt.

Police do not have any suspect information to release at the this time.

The shooting happened less than 12 hours after another shooting in Lexington. The victim in that case is expected to recover.

You can anonymously submit tips for police through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or on this website.

