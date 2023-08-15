Everyday Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky man dies in work accident

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Salyersville, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky man died in a work accident in Jefferson County over the weekend.

The Jefferson County coroner says Jameson Hall of Salyersville died Saturday after being electrocuted.

He was a contract electric worker from Pike Electric.

LG&E and KU say he was performing electric service restoration work within their LG&E system near Preston Highway at Loretta Street Saturday afternoon.

They say they are working with Pike to thoroughly investigate the accident.

LG&E and KU released a statement saying:

“This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the contractor’s family and loved ones, as well to our employees, especially co-workers and emergency personnel who responded to the job site where the incident occurred. We extend our sincerest condolences to all family members, co-workers and others touched by this tragedy. We have resources available to our employees to help them process and cope with this loss.”

