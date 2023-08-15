FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Your Back To School Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling more like mid-September than the middle of August and you will find no complaints from your friendly weatherdude. This cooler than normal air hangs tough into the start of the weekend with a blast of heat trying to surge in behind it.

Temps today are going to be a struggle in many areas. Northwest winds are gusting behind a potent storm system slowly pulling away to our northeast. Highs in the 70-75 degree range look likely in the north with mid to upper 70s for much of the rest of the state.

Temps tonight will drop deep into the 50s where skies clear and will stay around 60 where clouds and any shower hang around.

This sets the stage for another awesome temp day for Wednesday with highs mainly in the upper 70s central and east with low 80s west. We will need to watch for low-level moisture being a little stubbon and, if that’s the case, we could still spit out a stray shower in the east.

Thursday starts in the 50s once again with upper 70s and low 80s for many. A few middle 80s will also be possible as southwest winds gust up ahead of the next cold front. This boundary has just a small amount of moisture with it so only scattered showers will be possible.

This slides through and delivers more in the way of September air for Friday into the weekend. Highs are back into the upper 70s and low 80s for Friday and Saturday with lows dropping into the 50s.

