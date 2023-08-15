Groundbreaking held for new Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Community leaders gathered in the Central Bank Center parking lot Tuesday morning for the official groundbreaking of the new 11-acre Town Branch Park.

City leaders are looking into the future, hoping the new park will branch off and increase foot traffic into the Distillery District.

By the summer of 2025, the asphalt behind the Central Bank Venter will flip into an 11-acre green space.

The park will be connected to the Town Branch Trail and feature a 4,000-seat amphitheater, water play area, dog park and other amenities.

Allison Lankford, the Executive Director of Town Branch Park, has been working on the project since 2016.

“It’s unbelievable. I don’t know if it’s really fully sunk in yet,” Lankford said.

Lankford says the creation of Town Branch Park is an opportunity for visitors to see other parts of the city.

“I think you’ll see a lot of foot traffic between the park and the Distillery District and the park and kind of the core between downtown and Main Street,” said Lankford.

The Distillery District begins on Manchester Street, across from the new park.

Over the last 15 years, bars and restaurants have been established on the corridor, as well as a new hotel that opened back in June. But the street is popular with big trucks, and people who work in the area say as of now, the sidewalks are not well-lit at night, raising safety concerns for added foot traffic.

“So we are actively having conversations with our partners at the department of transportation talking about ways that we can increase safety and lighting and make it a more walkable experience,” said VisitLex President Mary Quinn Ramer.

Andrew Bishop is the owner and operator of Ethereal Brewing, located in the Distillery District.

“There are some larger trucks that do come down this way. They are usually done before dinner time when we would see the most foot traffic come this way, but I think they’ve done a better job in making it a safer walk,” said Bishop.

Bishop says he’d like to see more future investment in lighting throughout the Manchester Street corridor.

We contacted the city to see if enhanced lighting on Manchester Street is in the works. As of now, we haven’t received a response.

Construction on the new town branch park will begin soon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.