Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home

Jessamine County, Ky. (WKYT) - A sweet story in Jessamine County.

Scooby found his forever.

Scooby was with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control for over 150 days.

They continued to post about him on Facebook.

Their post was shared hundreds of times to help get the 1.5 year old Pit-Shepherd mix adopted.

Monday he went home with his new family.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.