Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home

Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home
Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jessamine County, Ky. (WKYT) - A sweet story in Jessamine County.

Scooby found his forever.

Scooby was with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control for over 150 days.

They continued to post about him on Facebook.

Their post was shared hundreds of times to help get the 1.5 year old Pit-Shepherd mix adopted.

Monday he went home with his new family.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested
Marcus Marshall
Police: Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
Lexington Police investigate a serious crash Sunday evening.
Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash

Latest News

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says a Lexington man was 'mapping out' their local Chabad Jewish Student...
Lexington rabbi responds to ‘horrifyingly violent’ threats against student Jewish center
Southeastern All-Stars represented the Ohio Valley and the United States in Saturday’s Cal...
Lexington’s Southeastern All-Stars celebrate Cal Ripken World Series win
The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Jessamine County high school mourns loss of student
Generic police lights
Eastern Kentucky man dies in work accident