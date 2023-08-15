Jessamine County high school mourns loss of student

Jessamine County, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County high school is mourning the loss of student who died over the weekend.

The principal of East Jessamine High School sent a letter to families Monday saying Joseph Seagraves died.

They did not say how he died.

Seagraves was a member of the football team.

Jaguars Football posted on Facebook that the team met in the weight room after school Monday where counselors were available.

The principal says counselors will be on hand at the school tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.