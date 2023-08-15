Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September-like air for mid-August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A much better brand of air will find its way into Kentucky.

We are about to experience a nice run of days around here. Humidity will drop and temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-70s for a couple of days. This is what we usually see during the month of September. Our low temperatures will likely drop off to the 50s on a few nights and that gives you a very refreshing airmass. It will be easy to enjoy this run of weather.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday night/Friday morning. It might trigger a stray shower or two as it passes. I think the best concentration of rain will remain north of Kentucky. This just delivers another blast of even dryer air to the region.

Summer isn’t finished just yet! It will show up in a big way on Sunday and Monday. Heat will join forces with the humidity to make for another uncomfortable run around here.

Take care of each other!

