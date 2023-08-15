Judge rules Lexington woman accused of killing man acted in self-defense
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has ruled that a Lexington woman accused of killing a man acted in self-defense, according to the Lexington-Herald Leader.
Jennifer Kashuba was charged with manslaughter in the death of Jimmy Medlock.
Police say they found his body last year outside a dumpster at an apartment complex.
Prosecutors say Kashuba admitted to stabbing Medlock and keeping his body in her closet for months.
Kashuba still faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Her next court appearance will be on September 7.
