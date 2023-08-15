Everyday Kentucky
Judge rules Lexington woman accused of killing man acted in self-defense

Jennifer Kashuba
Jennifer Kashuba(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has ruled that a Lexington woman accused of killing a man acted in self-defense, according to the Lexington-Herald Leader.

Jennifer Kashuba was charged with manslaughter in the death of Jimmy Medlock.

Police say they found his body last year outside a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Prosecutors say Kashuba admitted to stabbing Medlock and keeping his body in her closet for months.

Kashuba still faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Her next court appearance will be on September 7.

