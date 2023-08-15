Kentucky volleyball slotted No. 10 in AVCA preseason top 25 poll
This is the fifth time overall and fourth time in the last five years that Kentucky has been ranked inside the top 10 to begin a season
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association preseason top-25 rankings were revealed Tuesday afternoon, with Kentucky slotted at No. 10 to begin the 2023 season. The Wildcats are the highest-ranked team from the Southeastern Conference to commence the year.
This is the fifth time overall and fourth time in the last five years that Kentucky has been ranked inside the top 10 to begin a season. The Wildcats have been ranked as high as No. 2, when it won the 2020 NCAA national championship later that season.
Defending national champion Texas was the top-ranked team in the country, receiving 44 of 50 first-place votes in the opening rankings. The Wildcats are slated to play No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Pittsburgh (twice), No. 11 Florida (twice) and Arkansas in the 2023 season.
AVCA/Taraflex Volleyball Preseason Top-25 Poll
1. Texas
2. Wisconsin
3. Stanford
4. Louisville
T5. Nebraska
T5. Pittsburgh
7. Minnesota
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. KENTUCKY
11. Florida
12. Marquette
13. San Diego
14. Ohio State
15. Baylor
16. Purdue
17. BYU
18. Creighton
19. Houston
20. Georgia Tech
21. Washington State
22. Southern Cal
23. Rice
24. Western Kentucky
25. Arkansas
Kentucky Volleyball in Rupp Arena
UK Athletics announced earlier this spring that Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky gymnastics, volleyball and women’s basketball teams for the 2023-24 season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes an $82 million renovation.
