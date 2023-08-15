Lafayette football in rebuild mode, marching toward progress

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lafayette Generals have been in rebuild mode for a couple of seasons, but it’s not just a reconstruction between the lines, it’s also inside the helmet.

In 2022, Lafayette suffered through only their second winless season since the Generals began playing football in 1946. Head coach Jon Lawson had one job entering 2022: changing the program’s attitude. Even though the scoreboard may not have shown progress, it did happen.

“My goal last year was to make sure these guys believed in themselves to the end,” said Lawson. “So no matter what happened during the game, we would remain positive and have good energy. We were going to push through no matter what.”

This preseason, Lafayette beat Western Hills and Danville in scrimmages, and winning those games is another step in believing this team can turn around their fortunes with another key element.

“We are more disciplined, " said Lafayette wide receiver Nasir Andrews. “We listen, and being disciplined as a team and coming together. It’s not the same as last year.”

The Generals have a stacked coaching staff who can relate to the players. They are trying to live by a unique saying.

“I feel like motor is probably our biggest strength,” said Lafayette wide receiver Nehemiah Jarber. “We keep it going through all four quarters. We try not to get tired by doing a lot of conditioning, so when other teams are tired in the fourth quarter, we keep going. Like they say, you cry at practice, you smile at the games.”

The Generals hope to smile more at games this season because the past six years have been difficult.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.