Lexington high school students discover new insect DNA sequence in summer program

Students interacted with lab equipment, which allowed them to study the DNA from the insects...
Students interacted with lab equipment, which allowed them to study the DNA from the insects they collected.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some high school students in Lexington didn’t take a break this summer; instead, they spent their summer collecting insects.

We found out how they may have discovered something new right here, in the Horse Capital of the World.

“The goal of the program was to bring genetics into a high school classroom,” said UK entomologist Dr. Nick Teets.

This is what Teets did this summer with students in Lexington.

“We convene at Lafayette High School for a week, four hours a day, and we want to learn genetics, but we also want to do genetics, so it’s designed to be very hands-on,” said Dr. Teets.

Students interacted with lab equipment, which allowed them to study the DNA from the insects they collected.

“They get to work with real scientists from the university while using real tools and techniques,” Dr. Teets said.

But first, students went insect hunting.

“What’s really cool is the database that we use to identify insects has over a million records in the database, but every year, we find something that hasn’t been sequenced before,” Dr. Teets said.

This year, they found a cool-looking parasitic wasp.

“Two of the students found it from the same location,” Dr. Teets said. “It’s likely, potentially, a new record, for Lexington, at least.”

The camp also exposes students to different careers in genetics.

