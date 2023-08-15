Lexington homicide leaves neighbors feeling concerned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday as a homicide.

Police sat it happened around 4:52 a.m. on the 3200 block of Creek Path Lane.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Willie Dixon.

This is Lexington’s 14th homicide of the year.

People in the neighborhood said it’s typically a quiet area.

Andy Fryman lives in the area and said this is not a common occurrence.

“I would not expect it. This neighborhood is fairly quiet,” Fryman said. “You don’t see a lot of trouble in this neighborhood at all, so you wouldn’t expect anything like that.”

He said he didn’t wake up to any noise, but when his wife left for work, cop cars and a crime scene unit were outside.

Fryman said it’s concerning for something like this to happen so close to your home especially in family friendly area.

“You’re just really concerned about what happened, and I just hope that it’s nothing that’s ongoing. You hope that it’s just unfortunate and never want it to happen, but just one of those things that happens just once,” Fryman said.

The Lexington Police Department says the homicide is still under investigation.

