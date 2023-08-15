Lexington native now living in Maui describes the devastation in her community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll in Hawaii is now the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. The governor fears the death toll will continue to rise as recovery efforts begin.

The fires destroyed more than 2,200 homes and buildings. The hardest hit was the historic town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

We spoke to Dao Le who lived in Louisville, then Lexington, until 2000. She lived in Lahaina for years. And as she detailed for us, Le watched the fires destroy and ravage parts of Maui, the island she and her family call home.

The video shows the terrifying view from her house Tuesday night. Even as flames raged across the island, Dao Le’s Maui home was left relatively unscathed when the series of wildfires broke out. But many of her neighbors and several of her friends can’t say the same.

“They’re like, you know, we might have lost everything, but the people in Lahaina lost their lives. We can rebuild.”

Le moved to Maui in 2000, after attending Henry Clay High School. She said she wanted to share her island’s story, as this community will be recovering for years and years to come.

“You just saw so many bodies in the water, in their cars. My one friend was trying to evacuate and you just had minutes. There’s only two ways out of Lahaina. It’s thick, huge black smoke. You can’t see. It’s jammed with other cars. There’s power lines down.”

The fires have killed at least 99 people in the historic town of Lahaina, with at least one thousand still missing. The extent of destruction is shocking, as thousands are now displaced. It’s enough to bring Le to tears as she’s left looking for ways to help.

“It’s like sometimes I’m good. Then I kind of lose it. I’m trying to think of everything I can. We’ve been volunteering, and donating. It’s been so heartwarming. The Maui community really coming together.”

Because right now, community and family, is all they have.

Le says she’s been working to put together a list of verified donation funds. She cites the Maui Strong Fund, Maui United Way and Maui Mutual Aid.

