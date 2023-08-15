Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington rabbi responds to ‘horrifyingly violent’ threats against student Jewish center

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says a Lexington man was 'mapping out' their local Chabad Jewish Student...
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says a Lexington man was 'mapping out' their local Chabad Jewish Student Center.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is accused of threatening the city’s Jewish community. Police charged Sendil Nathan with terroristic threatening, who they say threatened Rabbi Shlomo Litvin and the Chabad Jewish Student Center.

“Chabad here at UK is not the largest Jewish student center at a university, but the community that comes here is incredibly grateful to have that support system,” said Litvin, who also chairs the Kentucky Jewish Council.

For Jewish members of the Cats community, the home along Columbia Avenue is a space to safely express their faith.

“In the middle of the week last week, we started getting messages from a random source,” Litvin said.

But recently, Litvin says that center came under threat, and those messages became ‘horrifyingly violent’.

“He said that he’s mapping out the Chabad center,” said Litvin. “Calling for extermination, that death is the only option, and just some horrifying violent messages talking about goose stepping Jews into the gas chambers. Very much pointed at the Jewish students at UK, and the Chabad.”

They immediately reached out to law enforcement on August 10, who announced the arrest of 58-year-old Sendil Nathan on Monday.

While he is repulsed by the nature of these threats, Rabbi Litvin is preferring to look at the positives with this case - in terms of how seriously it was taken and how quickly it was solved.

“It’s extremely rare, in Jewish history, for a threat to be met by the city saying this is not acceptable,” Litvin said. “They didn’t wait for it to become an eminent threat that has to be dealt with in the next minute, or God forbid something happens.”

Rabbi Litvin has pointed to the swift actions to show his students that this space is safe for them. He has even announced a new permanent home is in the works for their Chabad, adding their organization will not waver.

“Our community is not intimidated, we’re not threatened, we are not hiding,” said Litvin. “Our response is that we’re here, we’re standing strong and we are hopeful for the future.”

A University of Kentucky spokesperson says they have reached out to their Jewish student leaders to offer them any resources they may need. They say the Chabad Jewish Student Center is located off-campus and not affiliated with the university.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested
Marcus Marshall
Police: Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Deadly ATV Crash
Coroner: One man killed in ATV crash
Lexington Police investigate a serious crash Sunday evening.
Driver charged with DUI after Lexington crash

Latest News

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Lexington native now living in Maui describes the devastation in her community
Southeastern All-Stars represented the Ohio Valley and the United States in Saturday’s Cal...
Lexington’s Southeastern All-Stars celebrate Cal Ripken World Series win
The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Jessamine County high school mourns loss of student
Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home
Jessamine County dog who spent over 150 days in shelter finds forever home