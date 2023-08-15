Everyday Kentucky
Lexington’s Southeastern All-Stars celebrate Cal Ripken World Series win

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Southeastern U-12 All-Stars returned home on Monday to a victory celebration at Veterans Park.

The Southeastern All-Stars represented the Ohio Valley and the United States in Saturday’s Cal Ripken Major_70 World Series championship game. The Ohio Valley team rallied to defeat Taiwan 2-1 for the title.

“It’s the first time me or my coaching staff and kids have ever played for something quite bigger than we are,” said Southeastern coach Shannon Potter. “I mean, we’re sitting in the dugout, and all of a sudden, this chant USA starts going out, and you’re like, wait a minute, this is not just about baseball or tournament baseball. It’s a whole lot bigger. It felt like maybe we were in an Olympic sport at that point in time in a different country.”

The Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series is a 10-day tournament held in Branson, Missouri. The tournament is comprised of 34 teams from around the world. The Southeastern All-Stars won four of their five games in 10 days to reach the championship game.

