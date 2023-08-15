Louisville native trying to raise money after bakery burns down in Maui fires

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville chef and his wife are trying to raise money for the employees of their bakery that burned down in the Maui wildfires.

As of Monday, nearly 100 people have been killed in the wildfires, with numbers still on the rise.

Charlie Owen has been in Maui for 10 years. He and his wife, Jen, opened a bakery called Bakery Lahaina.

Owen has nine employees who are now out of a job, have no homes, clothes, or possessions because of the fire.

The chef and his family are raising money for the workers.

So far, they have raised around $2,000 for each employee. However, Owen said the hardest part is knowing that people are still missing.

“You know we are dealing with insurance companies and things like that, but I can not stress enough that really the worst thing going on for anyone is still waiting to hear about family members who are missing,” Owen said. “Everyone here at least knows numerous people who are in that situation.”

