Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty. (Credit: Torrey Scow/IG, Scow Family/YT, Wolf Entertainment/NBCUniversal, CNN Newsource)
By JEANNE MOOS
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Utah courtroom recently doubled as a nursery after a juror could not find anyone to watch her kids and had to bring her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her.

Torrey Scow says she was not excused from jury duty even though she had triplet babies and a toddler and no babysitter.

“I just knew it was gonna be a crap show so that’s why I’m like, ‘I’m gonna film some of this,’” she said.

Scow said she fed the kids “more snacks than they’ve ever had in their entire life to keep them quiet.”

At times, she said the triplets drowned out the judge’s questions to potential jurors but the worst was when they got tired of being in the wagon.

“That’s when they started screaming and they pooped,” she said.

Someone suggested the kids should also have their boxes ticked for their first jury duty summons.

A nice officer did supply them with toys and after about two and a half hours, they were dismissed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Marcus Marshall
Police: Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run
Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested
State and local leaders cut the ribbon on Monday as an official announcement of Funai...
Japanese company relocates headquarters to Lexington
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case deny defense push to keep gun charge agreement in place
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Jessamine County high school mourns loss of student
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers are greeted by workers as they arrive at...
Biden focuses on factory jobs in Wisconsin, ignoring latest Trump indictment