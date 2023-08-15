One hurt in Lexington shooting
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Monday night.
Police say they were called out to East 5th and Ohio Streets around 8:30 pm Monday for a shots fired call.
While investigating, they say a man showed up to Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim has non-life threatening injuries.
Police have no suspects in the case.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
