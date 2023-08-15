One hurt in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Monday night.

Police say they were called out to East 5th and Ohio Streets around 8:30 pm Monday for a shots fired call.

While investigating, they say a man showed up to Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no suspects in the case.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

