Versailles police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Crash

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and Lavall Heights late Tuesday morning.(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash, according to Versailles police.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and Lavall Heights late Tuesday morning.

They say that one of the people involved in the crash was taken to Bluegrass Community Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Another person in that same vehicle was taken to UK hospital. We don’t know their condition.

A person in the other vehicle had minor injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.

The Versailles Police collision reconstruction unit is currently on scene as part of the investigation. Versailles police expect Lexington Road to be shut down in this area for the next hour and a half to two hours.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

