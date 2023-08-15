Everyday Kentucky
Students at Lexington elementary school get free school supplies

Students receive school supplies in annual Big Summer Giveback Program
Students receive school supplies in annual Big Summer Giveback Program(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students go back to school Wednesday and today Greens Toyota of Lexington made sure students were ready for their first day of classes.

Toyota dealerships including Green’s Toyota of Lexington teamed up with Kids in Need Founding for its second-annual Big Summer Giveback Program.

The program promotes equity in the classroom.

“We believe in resourcing our schools with equitable learning environments and having that backpack when school gets underway is critical,” said Paul Wilson, Vice President of Development at Fayette County Schools.

More than 20 dealerships including Green’s Toyota of Lexington committed to $10,000 donations in their community to ensure students have school supplies.

