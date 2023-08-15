UK officials focusing on campus safety as new students move in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has roughly 30,000 students enrolled. This week, 6,000 new students are moving into the university’s 19 residence halls. As campus fills back up for the fall semester, university officials are reiterating their continued efforts to keep everyone safe.

“Safety on campus at the University of Kentucky is Dr. Capilouto’s and the Board of Trustees’ main focus because if you don’t have a safe campus, you’re not gonna have a healthy learning and educational environment. One of the things that we focus on is making sure we provide that educational environment where somebody can be successful while not having to worry about their safety,” said UKPD Chief Joe Monroe. “We have a very, very robust campus security system, and that campus security system has everything from 6,000 cameras to almost 9,000 doors on campus.”

Chief Monroe explains that the university’s security system allows UKPD to lock the university’s exterior doors from their operation center if needed.

“In the last decade alone, we’ve invested more than $15 million in safety initiatives, and that includes those security systems; you’re talking about expanded camera coverage, notification technology, how we partner with student government on the LiveSafe app that we urge everyone to download on their phones,” said UK Spokesperson, Jay Blanton.

LiveSafe is a personal safety app provided to all students, faculty, and staff at UK. It allows users to quickly and discreetly communicate with UKPD about any potential safety risks or threats. The app’s ‘SafeWalk’ feature allows a user to monitor a friend’s location in real time on a map. The user and their ‘virtual escort’ are able to chat with one another or call 911, if needed, from within the app.

According to UKPD, evaluation studies found that in most cases, the department has the ability to respond to emergencies on campus within 90 seconds. This kind of presence is something Blanton says is a vital part of campus safety. “It’s critical. We have an outstanding police force with outstanding leadership in Joe Monroe, who’s our chief, and his executive team and the officers who are all over the campus 24/7,” said Blanton.

Large blue towers scattered across UK’s campus make it even easier for people to contact UKPD. “We have 64 plus blue phones around campus that allow us to have cameras as well as loudspeaker warnings system, and in case of emergency, somebody can push that button and contact UK police,” said Chief Monroe.

Since UK is a public university, many buildings on the campus remain open to the public during normal business hours. However, residence halls require students to scan in using their IDs at all times. Starting this year, students will be able to access their IDs on their phones. “I think it factors into both convenience and safety for our campus community,” said Blanton.

Blanton explains that the university thinks about safety in a big-picture context. “It’s physical safety, no question about that, but it’s also overall safety and well-being. How do we support someone’s mental health and their well-being as well? We’ve invested a lot in that in recent years as well. There’s always more to do that’s always evolving never-ending process of investment and communication and awareness, but it is such a critical priority for us,” said Blanton.

All students are automatically enrolled in the UK Alerts system. This allows campus officials to send information to the phones of every person in the campus community within seconds.

