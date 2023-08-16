Addressing traffic safety concerns on Pleasant Ridge Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is home to more than 300,000 Kentuckians, but with that number comes some traffic.

Pleasant Ridge Drive serves as a collector road from main streets like Man O’War Blvd. Traffic is often funneled through the neighborhoods.

People in the surrounding neighborhoods said it can be a dangerous area to walk or ride your bike, with speeding becoming a prevalent issue.

Grace Slatery comes to the park three times a week with the children she nannies and said safety is important.

“Something I have noticed is that traffic is a little scary on the sidewalk going over to the playground.” Slatery said, “People are going pretty fast, so it’s very easy for a car accident to happen.”

City officials said neighbors could make a difference by partnering with Lexington’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, or NTMP.

Angela Poe with Lexington’s Environmental Quality & Public Works says it’s a simple process but takes some time.

“It’s designed specifically to address concerns about speeding, crashes and things like that in collector roads and neighborhood roads,” Poe said.

You can start the process by calling LexCall 311 or filling out one of their applications.

“If you’re an individual who does that, all that happens is that there is a petition that goes out the folks that live along that street.” Poe said, “They are asked whether or not they share their concerns, and if they do, then traffic engineering looks into the data and starts collecting data.”

There are some solutions, like adding edge lines or speed trailers, but speed tables aren’t an option.

Poe said speed tables are not an option because collector roads are constantly flowing with trash vehicles, buses, plows, and other vehicles.

The 6th District councilwoman, Denise Gray, said she’s there to help advocate for you, but it’s essential to take the first steps.

“Pretty much everyone is in agreement in the neighborhoods that speeding is an issue,” Gray said. “However, getting out and speaking with our neighbors seem to be the issue because you have to go door to door and get the signatures and the addresses.”

Officials say they’re always open to making the roads safer and helping those in the neighborhood.

