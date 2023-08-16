Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

FCPS releases Senate Bill 150 guidance on eve of new school year

FCPS released guidance on implementing Senate Bill 150 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
FCPS released guidance on implementing Senate Bill 150 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A new academic year starts Wednesday for Fayette County’s kids. As families rushed out the night before for school supplies, Fayette County Public Schools did some of its own last-minute business.

The district released its guidance on Senate Bill 150.

“Ultimately, the guidance was mandated by the legislation,” said Jessica Hiler, who serves as president of the Fayette County Education Association. “So, for me, the bigger issue is the legislation.”

FCPS policies now state that students must go into bathrooms that coincide with their biological sex.

“There may be students that may be uncomfortable with a transgender student being in that situation, as well, so we also want to be sensitive to everybody’s needs,” Hiler said.

The policy states transgender students can choose to use gender-neutral or faculty bathrooms.

Hiler says their goal is to make everyone in the classroom feel comfortable - but she feels the legislation doesn’t achieve that.

“I think we’re kind of making this ‘either or,’ instead of really trying to look at the needs of everyone and try to come up with creative solutions, we’re just saying ‘No, you can’t do this,’” said Hiler.

Hiler says it also puts extra burdens on teachers, requiring written notification be sent to families two weeks in advance for any courses involving sexuality.

“Teachers already have enough to do, and when you’re talking about giving notice for a certain part of the curriculum, it’s not always that simple,” Hiler said.

She believes it may even push them out of their passion altogether.

“In states like Florida, where they’ve done... things in a similar vein, you’re seeing teachers leave in droves,” said Hiler.

As the bell rings for the first time tomorrow, these parents hope this will not hamper anyone’s educational experience.

“Everybody’s kids have to learn, and they should be able to do that freely without having to worry about adult issues,” said Sophia Dixon, a mother of two FCPS students.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Kentucky National Guardsmen prepare for deployment
Marcus Marshall
Police: Man charged in connection with deadly New Circle Road hit-and-run
Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and...
Versailles police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Crash
State and local leaders cut the ribbon on Monday as an official announcement of Funai...
Japanese company relocates headquarters to Lexington
Police found the suspected driver, 40-year-old Christopher Parish, and charged him with an...
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested

Latest News

Petition started to keep therapy dog at FCPS middle school after policy change. A new one was...
FCPS policy tightens restrictions on therapy animals in schools
Community leaders gathered in the Central Bank Center parking lot Tuesday morning for the...
Groundbreaking held for new Lexington park
Louisville Zoo
“School is Out” discount extended to Friday at Louisville Zoo
Police got the call just before 5 a.m.
Lexington homicide leaves neighbors feeling concerned