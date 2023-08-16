FCPS releases Senate Bill 150 guidance on eve of new school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A new academic year starts Wednesday for Fayette County’s kids. As families rushed out the night before for school supplies, Fayette County Public Schools did some of its own last-minute business.

The district released its guidance on Senate Bill 150.

“Ultimately, the guidance was mandated by the legislation,” said Jessica Hiler, who serves as president of the Fayette County Education Association. “So, for me, the bigger issue is the legislation.”

FCPS policies now state that students must go into bathrooms that coincide with their biological sex.

“There may be students that may be uncomfortable with a transgender student being in that situation, as well, so we also want to be sensitive to everybody’s needs,” Hiler said.

The policy states transgender students can choose to use gender-neutral or faculty bathrooms.

Hiler says their goal is to make everyone in the classroom feel comfortable - but she feels the legislation doesn’t achieve that.

“I think we’re kind of making this ‘either or,’ instead of really trying to look at the needs of everyone and try to come up with creative solutions, we’re just saying ‘No, you can’t do this,’” said Hiler.

Hiler says it also puts extra burdens on teachers, requiring written notification be sent to families two weeks in advance for any courses involving sexuality.

“Teachers already have enough to do, and when you’re talking about giving notice for a certain part of the curriculum, it’s not always that simple,” Hiler said.

She believes it may even push them out of their passion altogether.

“In states like Florida, where they’ve done... things in a similar vein, you’re seeing teachers leave in droves,” said Hiler.

As the bell rings for the first time tomorrow, these parents hope this will not hamper anyone’s educational experience.

“Everybody’s kids have to learn, and they should be able to do that freely without having to worry about adult issues,” said Sophia Dixon, a mother of two FCPS students.

