FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks More September Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to enjoy a blast of mid-September temps here in the middle of August. Pleasant temps and awesome skies look to continue through the rest of the week into the start of the weekend. After that, heat makes a run at us but the potential for it to be short-lived is looking better by the day.

Temps this morning are into the 50s for many with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 70s in the east with upper 70s to low 80s west. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted and there’s the smallest chance for a shower to go up in the east.

Thursday starts in the 50s again with upper 70s to low 80s for the afternoon. Southwest winds will increase ahead of another September cold front dropping in from the northwest. This arrives Thursday night with a narrow band of showers and a rumble of thunder.

This is another shot of awesome air with upper 70s and low 80s for Friday afternoon after starting the day with temps in the upper 50s. Saturday morning will be downright cool again with mid 50s.

Saturday is another VERY nice weather day so make plans to enjoy it.

Heat moves in from the west early next week but a cold front will try to help us out by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.