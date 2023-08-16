Homicides and shootings trending down in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2022, Lexington saw a record-breaking number of homicides, with 44. That’s seven more than the record the city had previously set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations, according to the city’s crime database.

Of 2022’s 44 homicides, 36 were gun-related, 12 of the victims were 25 or younger, and 14 investigations remain open.

Earlier this year, Lexington broke a new record by going the longest into a new year without a homicide in a decade. According to Lexington Police, the first homicide of 2023 happened on February 6.

So far, the city has had 14 homicides this year. At this point last year, there had been 29. Of the city’s 14 homicides, 13 have been gun-related, 7 of the victims were 25 or younger, and 6 investigations remain open.

In 2022, there were 119 shootings in Lexington. According to Lexington Police, there have been 53 so far this year. At this point last year, there had been 77.

City officials say the decrease in homicides and shootings shows that their efforts are working. Director of ONE Lexington, Devine Carama, released a statement earlier this week:

“So far this year in Lexington, we’ve seen a 60 percent drop in murders 30 percent decrease in shootings, as we are now halfway through the month of August. Much of that progress can be attributed to the work our community partners do with youth & young adults in our city. This is nothing to “celebrate” because lives have still been lost and families have still been affected. However, I think it’s encouraging news and shows that COMMUNITY collaboration & building grassroots efforts is the best strategy to making our neighborhoods safer and creating a better future for our children,” Carama wrote.

Community Outreach Coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Ricardo Franklin, says he wants to see gun violence eliminated entirely.

“As long as there are shootings, we’ve still got work to do. Not only just people losing their lives to gun violence, but the shootings that are occurring, we don’t want any shootings to happen at all,” said Franklin.

He says the numbers trending down show that the community is responding to the work city officials and their community partners are doing.

“I feel like our community is a big part of Lexington. I love this community, it’s home to me, and it’s home to many other people as well too. So thank you for everyone’s work they’ve done this year and the past couple years as well too, but let’s keep building towards something successful here,” said Franklin.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they hosted a plethora of events this summer to give youth the opportunity to have safe fun. Franklin says these efforts are important and continue year-round.

“Like reading to the kids books and badges which will continue throughout the school year as well,” said Franklin. “Anytime we see any youth in the community, we’re always open, willing; please come talk to our deputies. They love kids, they love to be around the youth, they’re in our schools as well too.”

