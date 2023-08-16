Everyday Kentucky
Interactive exhibit exploring history of ‘redlining’ coming to Lexington Public Library

Interactive exhibit exploring history of ‘redlining’ coming to Lexington Public Library
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new exhibit is coming to the Lexington Public Library.

The interactive exhibit aims to spark conversations about structural racism and inequities that have shaped our cities and communities.

The exhibit is called “Undesign the Redline.” Staff at the Library says it explores and explains the history of “redlining” in both America and in our community.

Experts say that in 1938, government maps outlined areas where African Americans lived and deemed them as risky investments. It’s become known as “redlining,” which are often race-based exclusionary tactics specific to real estate.

Lexington Public Library Director Heather Dieffenbach says gentrification and affordable housing are big talkers in Lexington and go hand-in-hand with what the exhibit is about. She says it will include informational panels for people to learn from.

“‘Undesign the Redline” is an exhibit that travels to various cities. Dieffenbach says the goal is for the community to learn from it and find solutions to undesign these systems.

“Part of a library’s role is really to help build an informed and engaged community. Attending an exhibit like this, attending a program where you can sit side-by-side with your neighbors and learn together, reading a book together as a community really helps build our community,” said Dieffenbach.

The exhibit is free and will be open to the public on September 22. It will be located on the third floor here at the library.

There will also be various community reads to go along with the exhibit.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

