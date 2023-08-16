Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fall feel fills the forecast

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This nice stretch of weather will continue for a few more days.

Right now, we are on the good side of a cold front. It passed through earlier in the week and we are reaping all the benefits of it. After the passage, drier air arrived and will hold on for a few more days. This level of comfort is what you normally experience during the month of September. Highs should run between 77 and 84 degrees while the moisture content remains so low through Saturday.

We will begin to heat up again on Sunday. Those temperatures will reach the upper-80s with a little more humidity. The real steam will not get here until the early parts of next week. Most of you will run back to the 90s. I even think that there is a shot of mid-90s for some of you. Factor in the higher level of moisture and it is like this little break never even existed!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

