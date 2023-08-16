KYTC: 2 dead; road closed after head-on crash in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead, and a road is closed after a head-on crash in Powell County, according to District 10 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC says the crash occurred on Kentucky 11.

The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office says the road will be closed for several hours.

Kentucky State Police is conducting the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

