Mayor, superintendent greet FCPS elementary school students on first day of school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer break is ending for over 40,000 students in Lexington as Fayette County Public Schools starts the 2023-24 school year.

Not many students can say they started their school day being greeted by the mayor and their superintendent, but Northern Elementary students can.

“We’re just excited to have all of our kids come back. As you know, we had three schools start already, but today, to have the other 67 start throughout the district, it’s just good to see the kids here,” said FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “It’s good to see the teachers excited.”

Mayor Linda Gorton says she was there to support what she calls her “Lexington family.”

Mayor Gorton also took the time to assure parents that Fayette County Public School is a good option for their children to learn and grow.

“From my perspective, I know that they have strong teachers, who care about the children,” said Mayor Gorton.

The students are not the only ones starting the day off with high energy, Superintendent Liggins tells us that staff members are feeling the same way.

“It’s just something in the air that’s exciting about the school year!” said Liggins. “Everyone’s excited about today and this year.”

Liggins even said that this year has been the most excited that he’s been for all his years as superintendent.

Officials at FCPS are encouraging parents with last-minute questions to head to their website to find information such as a cafeteria menu, important calendar events, school start and stop times, bus information and more.

