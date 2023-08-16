Everyday Kentucky
Police: Laurel Co. woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up from school

Brandy Evans
Brandy Evans(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The London Police Department says they arrested a woman for DUI while she was picking her kids up from school.

They say 36-year-old Brandy Evans was arrested at London Elementary School at 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a teacher was the first one to spot her walking through the hallways. They say Laurel County Public School Police observed her getting into the driver’s side of a vehicle and attempting to back out.

According to police, they found Evans walking around the vehicle with the kids inside and her mother in the passenger seat.

Police say Evans stated she had to drive to school to pick up the kids because her mother couldn’t drive a car with a stick shift.

They say she blew a .153 on the intoxilyzer, which is more than double the legal limit.

According to police, after being read her Miranda Rights, Evans stated she had drunk two shots of 99 Brand liquor and “a lot of other alcoholic beverages” before driving to school.

Police say they arrested Evans for DUI, failure to maintain insurance, no registration and other traffic charges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

