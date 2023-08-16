Road closed after head-on crash in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, the crash occurred two miles north of Clay City.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was hurt in the crash.

They say the road is closed and will be for several hours.

Kentucky State Police is conducting the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.