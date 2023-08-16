Everyday Kentucky
Students at flood-impacted EKY school still waiting for renovated building

AB Combs was used as part Buckhorn School and part Robinson Elementary last year and when classes start August 28, it will be where students will make the trek to again.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than a year after the devastating and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky, some students are still not back in the school buildings that were impacted.

Such is the case in Buckhorn. Repairs and renovations are still a long way from being finished after water rushed in and through that building in Perry County.

Once again, AB Combs Elementary School will become two schools for this school year. It will be the home to Buckhorn School as well as an elementary school. Both were seriously impacted by the flooding.

AB Combs was used as part Buckhorn School and part Robinson Elementary last year and when classes start August 28, it will be where students will make the trek to again.

The school is about a 40-minute drive by car from the Buckhorn community, but by bus, it takes quite a bit longer.

It was the best option after floodwaters breached the school in Buckhorn and destroyed the elementary school in Ary.

AB Combs was quickly renovated to house students last year, and even more work was done over the summer. Pictures line the walls reminding students and teachers of their history in hopes of what the future will soon be.

“If you have ever been in Buckhorn school, you know what a family we are. And we are a family,” said Jennifer Day with Buckhorn.

School officials say they really don’t know when the Buckhorn school is going to be ready for students. Early estimates are that it will be in July of next year.

Officials say part of the delay in renovating the school in Buckhorn is the fact that they had to hire a new construction company.

