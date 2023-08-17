Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Fall allergy season is right around the corner

This is the time of year ragweed starts to come out.
This is the time of year ragweed starts to come out.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes seasonal allergies.

“I suspect we will start to see a flare of people’s symptoms due to ragweed,” said Dr. Beth Miller of UK Healthcare.

Miller said typically, ragweed comes in August, but this year could be different.

“Usually, we have a significant amount by mid-August, but like I said, it’s a little delayed because of the rain we have had,” Miller said.

The warm season is getting longer and longer, and that’s not good for allergy sufferers.

“Seasons have seemed to become a little longer, so we may have significant counts well into October,” Miller said.

Miller said the first hard frosts of the year take out the ragweed. The cooler nights make it more tempting to open your windows. For allergy sufferers, that’s a big mistake.

“Those that want to open their windows and let the pollen in... that’s not a great idea, so keeping the windows closed and turning the air conditioning on keeps the pollen outside,” said Miller.

Miller said you can also avoid times of the day when ragweed is at its worst if you have to be outside.

“If they are going to work outside with ragweed in the air, you’ll want to do it earlier in the day,” Said Miller.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 11 in Powell County is closed after a head-on crash, according to a Powell County...
KYTC: 2 dead after head-on crash in Powell County
Kevin Daniel Lentz, 49.
Lexington teacher facing federal charges
Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Road and...
Coroner’s Office: 84-year-old killed in Woodford Co. crash
Brandy Evans
Police: Laurel Co. woman arrested for DUI while picking kids up from school
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son

Latest News

Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday...
Lexington police investigating bank robbery
Hawaii native and UK medical student Alexander Muto waving the Hawaii state flag upside down (a...
Couple raising money from Lexington businesses to support wildfire-ravaged Hawaii
File Graphic
Property tax increase proposed for some Lexington homeowners to pay for street lights
August is National Eye Exam Month, which means it’s important you get your eyes checked,...
Why its important for children to get their eyes checked?