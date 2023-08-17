Fall allergy season is right around the corner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes seasonal allergies.

“I suspect we will start to see a flare of people’s symptoms due to ragweed,” said Dr. Beth Miller of UK Healthcare.

Miller said typically, ragweed comes in August, but this year could be different.

“Usually, we have a significant amount by mid-August, but like I said, it’s a little delayed because of the rain we have had,” Miller said.

The warm season is getting longer and longer, and that’s not good for allergy sufferers.

“Seasons have seemed to become a little longer, so we may have significant counts well into October,” Miller said.

Miller said the first hard frosts of the year take out the ragweed. The cooler nights make it more tempting to open your windows. For allergy sufferers, that’s a big mistake.

“Those that want to open their windows and let the pollen in... that’s not a great idea, so keeping the windows closed and turning the air conditioning on keeps the pollen outside,” said Miller.

Miller said you can also avoid times of the day when ragweed is at its worst if you have to be outside.

“If they are going to work outside with ragweed in the air, you’ll want to do it earlier in the day,” Said Miller.

