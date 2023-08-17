Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Pleasant Temps

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another September looking and feeling cold front is ready to push through the region tonight and early Friday. This brings another round of nice temps before we turn up the heat into early next week. How long that heat sticks around has a lot to do with the tropics.

Let’s begin with our September cold front working in tonight. The weather ahead of this is really nice today with upper 70s and low 80s as winds gust up and a few clouds increase. This front is moisture starved but should be able to fire up a broken line of showers and storms with it during the late evening hours. This pushes through very quickly overnight.

The air coming in behind this is fresh and feels like mid to late September. Lows by Friday morning are in the upper 50s to low 60s with many areas staying in the 70s for highs on Friday. This sets the stage for amazing weather for high school football fans as we kick off the season Friday evening.

Lows by Saturday morning may drop into the 50-55 degree range for much of central and eastern Kentucky with 50s all the way into the west.

Saturday is another pleasant day with highs mainly 80-85 degrees. From here, we see the heat ridge ballooning into the region from the west.

That spells a period of 90-95 degrees across the region for the first half of next week, at least.

