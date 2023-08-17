Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: What is the status of Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent

Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is about the status of Daylight Savings Time.

For today’s good question, Jean asks, “There was talk and a vote to make Daylight Savings Time the year-round time. What is the status of that now? I don’t care which time is used. My request is to have no more time changes.”

There have been multiple attempts to stop switching clocks twice a year, but they keep failing.

The latest effort was the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023. A similar measure passed the US Senate in 2021 but never made it out of the House. It was introduced again this year in March but so far has only made it to the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Here in Kentucky, lawmakers have taken action. In 2022, lawmakers here passed a resolution urging the United States House of Representatives to pass and for President Biden to sign the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.

But as it stands right now, those clocks will fall back this November.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

